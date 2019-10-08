Whether you know him as Christian Ward, Yung Berg, or Hitmaka he is the go-to guy in the industry right now.

He is now the Vice President of Atlantic Records and exclusively told Two Bees TV that the motivation for his career change was “[He] was getting older and [he] always wanted to be a boss.”

The Chicago native has produced hits for Big Sean, Meek Mill, Fabolous, Wiz Khalifa, Gucci Mane, and the list goes on. From being the artist on hits of his own, he is now the most sought out producer of the year.

When asked about which artists to look out for in 2020 he responded, “Dream Doll” who would be featured on his “Thotbox” remix alongside other femcees like Young MA, Dreezy, Chinese Kitty, and Mulatto. “We bout to shoot the video it’s about to be like ladies night.”

Hitmaka didn’t give a tentative date as to when we can expect this single but it will be interesting to hear how it will sound.

Check out the full interview below: