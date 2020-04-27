According to the Georgia Dept. Of Health, as of this past weekend, there have been twelve additional deaths and more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 since the reopening of non-essential businesses such as barbershops, hair salons, and gyms, an unpopular decision made by Ga. Governor Brian Kemp.

The total shows an increase of cases since Friday, bringing the total amount of cases in Georgia to over 23,000, with a total of 904 death statewide. Of that total, 4,326 are hospitalized. The total number of deaths from coronavirus recorded is about 4 percent of the total number of cases reported.

62% of Georgia’s Coronavirus cases are between the ages of 18 and 59. People 60 and older make up 34% of the total cases, while people up to 17 years of age make up 2%.

These stats come right after the staunch opposition faced by Governor Kemp, who ordered the none essential businesses open last week. Atlanta Keisha Bottoms was a vocal opposer, warning her constituents not to follow the Governor’s orders because of the possibilities of still spreading the deadly virus.

