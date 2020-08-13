If elected alongside president hopeful Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris will become the first Black and the first Asian-American Vice President in history. Born to a Jamaican father and indian mother Harris, serves on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on Intelligence, the Committee on the Judiciary, and the Committee on the Budget.

Kamala has dedicated her life to fighting injustice. Her spark and no nonsense attitude registers with strong women everywhere and her commitment to fight for what’s right is commendable. Raised and inspired by her single mother, Shyamala, an Indian-American immigrant, activist, and breast cancer researcher, Harris comes from a lineage of women that refused to give up. The 2020 United States presidential election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2020, who are you voting for?



Check out the video below to learn more about Senator Kamala Harris.

