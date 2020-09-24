Phylicia Rashad has finally decided to bless us and join social media.

“Hi. I’m Phylicia Rashad. And at the behest of my sister, Ms. Debbie Allen, I am joining the ranks of those who actively communicate through social media,” she said in her announcement video.

“I told my sister, ‘Debbie, there are so many Twitter, Facebook, Instagram accounts with my name already on them. Why should I do this?’ She said, ‘Yeah Lish but they’re not the real you,” she continued.

The Cosby Show actress says she’s looking forward to directly engaging with fans. “So, this is the real me talking to the real you and I’m looking forward to posting about things that matter, well at least that matter to me. Things that bring me happiness and joy, things that spark my curiosity, things that inspire creativity, things that are challenging. Now, I may not post every day, most assuredly I won’t. But I want you to know this is the real Phylicia Rashad and I’m here,” she said.

The Tony Award-winning actress sent a sweet message to the students, teachers, and parents who are dealing with remote learning in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She tweeted, “Good Morning! I want to give a shoutout to our young people who are navigating #education via the virtual classroom; and to the teachers, parents, grandparents, family members and friends who are helping them to do it. Bless you, all!”

Her equally iconic sister, Debbie Allen, celebrated “Lish” joining social media. YAYYY! @PhyliciaRashad_ is HERE! Lish joined the tribe! Go follow my sister on Instagram and Twitter!”

Rashad already gained about 57.5K followers on Instagram and 41.5K followers on Twitter at the time of this post.