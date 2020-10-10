This year, the third annual BedStuy Film Festival will occur as a virtual summit from October 23 – 25, 2020.

Founded in 2017 by Nickie Robinson, the BedStuy Film Festival is a nonprofit organization that strives to increase diversity in the film industry through curated events, panels, and workshops. Since launching, the BedStuy Film Festival (BSFF) has since provided an exciting and unique platform for films from diverse perspectives to be showcased in an atmosphere that nurtures and spotlights emerging indie filmmakers.

film festival

The virtual film festival is being hosted on VR VIP LIVE, a Black-owned digital platform that highlights virtual reality content. “A lot of indie filmmakers depended on the 2020 film festival season to get their films seen and discovered, hoping to connect with fans, and network at in-person events,” said Karen Gilmore, BSFF Programmer. “The BedStuy Film Festival offers an additional digital space for filmmakers to showcase their hard work and gives indie filmmakers an encouraging reminder that their art matters. We truly support their brave artistic contributions to the world of cinema.”

“Even with the current state of the world, we hope to provide a platform to support and uplift systematically suppressed perspectives in the film industry during the global pandemic,” adds Nickie Robinson, BSFF Founder.

Each day, the film festival will virtually spotlight films chosen by the programmers that align with its mission. The movie categories include narrative short films, narrative documentaries, and narrative foreign films. Register at bedstuyfilmfestival.com

For more information, visit bedstuyfilmfestival.com