Unlike her Girlfriends character, Joan Clayton, Tracee Ellis Ross isn’t pressed to find love.

“I am happily single, though that doesn’t mean I am not open to and don’t want a relationship,” she told Shape Magazine.

The actress added that she’s single and fully enjoying her own company. “But in my wonderful and robust experience of being single, I have learned to have a productive relationship with loneliness and an intensely juicy relationship with my joyful solitude — I really enjoy my company.”

Tracee Ellis Ross spoke about the alternative ways she’s enjoying herself through the pandemic and global lockdown. “For example, one of the things I loved to do pre-pandemic is put on something cute and go for dinner and have a beautiful meal and a glass of wine. Well, can’t do that. But you know what? I can do that at home. I make a beautiful plate. I set it out and have a glorious meal. I make my bed every morning. One of the things that’s been lovely to discover is how I care for myself and how I actively love myself. And I believe that love is an action: You get back what you put in.”

Tracee has been publicly linked to Akon’s brother, Bu Thiam, in 2012 and earlier this year there were rumors that she was with Black-ish creator, Kenya Barris.