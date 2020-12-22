Everything isn’t all bad and somber during this year’s holiday season. Some are finding as many ways as possible to keep their spirits up during our first quarantine Christmas.

A local singing group has transformed a parking lot outside a South Side Chicago tennis center into a winter wonderland, in hopes of spreading l the holiday spirit and support those in need with a drive-thru holiday giveaway.

We all realize that Covid is at the forefront of everyone’s mind, so Dr. Walt Whitman of the Soul Children of Chicago and his youth singers decided to reimagine their annual toy giveaway as a socially-distant, drive-thru “soul santa’s village.”

“So many people are stressed out and going thru the challenge and even our young people,” Whitman said. “We want to make sure that everybody feels the love and they feel the spirit of the season.”

Efforts like this that remind us that even tho our country is going through turmoil, we can still find some enjoyment is the “Christmas Spirit.” If not for the adults who fully understand this moment in time, then for the children who just want Santa to drop of a few gifts.

Cars and trucks were lined up for blocks outside XS Tennis in Washington Park, many with excited kids inside who were hoping for a special toy. For those in need, there was also food and clothing at the event held in the footprint of what was once the notorious Robert Taylor Homes, a Chicago project complex.

“It’s a bright spot in a time of darkness, we need this right now,” said Carl Tutt of 100 Black Men of Chicago.