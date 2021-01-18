Aaliyah’s fans have been fighting to preserve her legacy ever since her untimely death 19 years ago. An important part of keeping her name alive is making sure her discography is available to stream, but it looks like fans have to wait a bit longer for that.

“We hear you and we see you. While we share your sentiments and desire to have Aaliyah’s music released, we must acknowledge that these matters are not within our control and, unfortunately, take time,” Babygirl’s estate wrote. “Our inability to share Aaliyah’s music and artistry with the world has been as difficult for us as it has been for all of you. Our priority has always been and will continue to be Aaliyah’s music.”

The late singer’s debut album Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number is available on streaming platforms and the video below explains why her best work can’t be streamed, including the 1996 follow-up, One In A Million, which shaped R&B as we know it.

“In the meantime, however, we are working diligently to protect what is in our control — Aaliyah’s brand, legacy, and intellectual property,” the estate continued. “In doing so, we will continue to release unique and exciting projects to keep Aaliyah’s legacy and light shining. While we understand this may be challenging, we need the support of the fans Aaliyah loved so dearly, until we can resolve all the issues in freeing her music. Undoubtedly, we understand how frustration can lead to angry and disappointment. However, we ask all of you for your continued support and love as we aim to achieve these goals for all of you and our babygirl. We appreciate you.”

The last update in regard to this topic was on the 19th anniversary of her tragic plane crash. The estate claimed they were in communication with “various record labels” to fulfill our desires.