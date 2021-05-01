Celina Powell is back at it again. Each time, with a new celebrity on her hitlist. Although Powell has been caught in her tales a few times, social media users can’t seem to resist her tea. Previously, Powell alleged that she participated in an affair with Snoop Dogg who has been married to his wife Shante Broadus for over 23 years. Then Powell alleged that she was pregnant by Migos rapper, Offset.

This time, the Instagram influencer is after Moneybagg Yo. In an ongoing Tik Tok trend, users are supposed to say something shady about another individual and then pass the person they are talking about the phone for their turn.

“I’m passing the phone to somebody still f*ckin’ Moneybagg Yo,” Chief Keef’s baby mother said before passing Celina the phone. The rumor stirred a lot of controversy being that Moneybagg Yo has been in a public relationship with Ari Fletcher.

Moneybagg Yo addressed the rumors with a quick post and delete on Twitter. “Fake news spread 10x faster then real news,” he began. “Mane y these nothing ass bItches lien on me tryna get clout smh I ain’t know hoes a really lie on dey p*ssy , Sad anybody can just go up wit a lie and it go viral sh*t ain’t cool it’s too much real sh*t goin on for dat Capp sh*t !”

Check out the video that Celina and Slim made below!