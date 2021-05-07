In honor of Mothers Day weekend. We’re paying homage to the mother daughter duos that slay on the gram and in real life. They are setting trends and representing the family business in style. For these ladies, the saying it’s in the genes, is an understatement. This weekend we are celebrating all the hard working moms out there who are pouring into their daughters, sharing their most sacred beauty secrets, how to live in this crazy world and what to wear while they’re doing it. Take a look at these 5 celebrity moms in their most candid moments.

Ming, Kimora and Aoki Lee Simmons

The famous daughters of Kimora Lee Simmons were born to walk, direct and own the catwalk. The best style advice from mom Kimora shared by Ming in People Magazine is “Don’t be too naked.”

Toya Johnson and Reginae Carter

When it comes to beauty and fashion these two play no games. Toya’s love of fashion has been evident from day one. She manages to mix high end with urban looks to makes it her own. We know exactly where Reginae get it from.

Tanique Pullins and Tameka Harris

They both change their hair like they change outfits Red one day while green the next. Tameka has definitely shared her love of color, fashion and the art of switching it up with her daughter who has now become a beauty rockstar in her own right.

Blue Ivy and Beyonce Carter and Tina Knowles-Lawson

“I’m a boss, I’m a leader, I pull up in my two-seater And my mama was a savage, I got this shit from Tina.” Need we say more.

Lauryn Hill and Selah Marley

She didn’t just get the voice and drive from her mom, the legendary singer, rapper and actress L. Boogie Hill. Sela has carved her own path as a model and like her mom, Marley’s look is timelessly cool rather than flashy