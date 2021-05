After breaking the internet for her recent rap name change, Latto is back with a visual to her new single ‘Latto”. Earlier this month, the rapper previewed the audio to the song, which hinted at a possible name change from Mulatto to Latto.

In the new song, the Atlanta rapper talks about her journey from making music as a child to becoming one of the hottest female MCs out now. A story that couldn’t be told without addressing the history of her name.