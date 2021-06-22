DMX‘s fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, filed paperwork to be declared the late rapper’s common-law wife.

Despite being engage since 2019 and sharing a five-year-old son, Lindstrom’s request was denied.

If her request was approved, she would’ve immediately acquired control of DMX’s estate, including future music earnings.

The Yonkers didn’t leave behind a will and has a number of adult-aged children who are fighting to be appointed as the administrator of the estate.

A source reportedly told Page Six, “There is no will from DMX and that’s a big problem. This is a difficult situation because there are a number of people vying to be named administrators. His fiancée Desiree tried to muscle in by asking the court to be named his common-law wife, which means she would have taken precedence over his children. But the court refused.”

Aside from DMX’s fiancée, three of his sons, Xavier, Tacoma, and Sean Simmons, and two of his daughters, Sasha Simmons and Jada Oden, are hoping to acquire control of the estate.

DMX’s fiancée and children will learn who controls the estate after court on July 15th.