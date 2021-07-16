EMPD, Big Daddy Kane, NLE Choppa and More Perform For ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Premiere in NYC

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set to premiere on Sunday, July 18th and the premiere went down on Thursday in New York City followed by a concert.

50 Cent, DaBaby, Joey Bada$$, NLE Choppa and more attended the star-studded event.

Raising Kanan is the prequel centered around 50 Cent’s character, Kanan Stark.

“The whole rollercoaster ride of experiences for him, the levels of things that happen, the events that happen throughout the series – it’s as high as Power, the initial project,” 50 Cent recently told Digital Spy. “So I think that it’s pretty interesting to have it be that intense when he’s 15. You have Ghost and Tommy, these grown-ass men, involved in that actual lifestyle. The intensity level is that high for Kanan all the way through it. And I think when you see the innocence, initially, like that’s what it is… it’s the loss of innocence.”

Attendees enjoyed the first episode which introduced the coming-of-age story of a young Kanan in Jamaica, Queens.

Followed by the screening, 50 Cent took the stage to perform the prequel’s theme song “Part of the Game” featuring Riley Lanez and NLE Choppa.

@50cent, Riley Lanez, and @Nlechoppa1 takes the stage to perform “Part of the Game” for the Power Book III: Raising Kanan premiere in NYC Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/iH6DU2GFEe — Two Bees TV (@twobeestv) July 16, 2021

Mister Cee provided the sounds for EPMD and Big Daddy for the 90s set.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set to premiere on STARZ and will be available to stream on the Philo app.