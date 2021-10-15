Fetty Wap is making his return to the music scene. The New Jersey rapper rose to prominence in 2015 with singles like “Trap Queen,” “My Way,” “RGF Island,” “Jugg” and more! There is no doubt that Fetty would master the airways during every function in his prime.

Soon after that, the rapper would take a personal break from the industry as things begin to get heavy for the rapper. In 2019, Fetty Wap was accused of assaulting three hotel employees and arrested on three counts of battery. Just a few months ago, the rapper would also suffer the loss of his 4-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell, who died of heart complications she had since birth.

In an Instagram live vigil, Fetty asked his fans to drop butterflies in the comment section for his late baby girl. “If y’all could do me a favor,” he stated. “Just post all butterflies on my sh*t.”

“Shorty loved butterflies…and if y’all could do that, it’d mean a lot to me,” the rapper stated before tearing up at the mass amount of butterflies he began to see in the comments.

The 30-year-old rapper has not dropped an album since his 2015 self-titled album “Fetty Wap,” until now. The rapper is gearing up to release his sophomore studio album, The Butterfly Effect, on October 22nd.

You can see the live stream here.