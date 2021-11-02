Remember in 2006 when Jay-Z said on “Lost One” featuring Chrisette Michele: “Heard motherfuckers saying they made Hov…”

Lil Durk has risen from the face of Chicago Hip-Hop to currently one of the biggest artists in Hip-Hop these last few years. Last week, French Montana took responsibility for launching Durk’s superstardom among others, which Durkio denies and fires back in an Instagram statement subliminally addressed to the “Unforgettable” rapper on Sunday (Oct. 31).

“A nigga said he made me that’s the biggest cap…… 7220,” Durk captioned with a series of photos that show him flexing designer fabrics, jewelry, and a fleet of black cars.

While he doesn’t name Montana, 36, directly. It’s clear that Lil Durk, 32, who is currently on a co-headlining nationwide tour with Lil Baby right now — in support of their Gold-selling album, The Voices of the Heroes — was referring to French’s claim. The response had social media in a frenzy with Montana yet to respond to Durk’s Instagram post.

THEY GOT AMNESIA LIKE I DIDN’T GIVE THEM CHINX DRUGZ LIL DURK AND HARRY FRAUD …. — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) October 27, 2021

Durk’s response stems from last Wednesday’s (Oct. 27) tweet by Montana to hip-hop promoting his upcoming album, They Got Amnesia, which drops November 12. The tweet that makes claim to the genre’s fans having short-term memories, reminds them of those Montana co-signed throughout his career — of course including Lil Durk. “They got amnesia like I didn’t give them Chinx Drugz Lil Durk and Harry Fraud,” he tweets.

For the record, Lil Durk publicly aligned with French Montana’s Coke Boys record label in 2013. In a 2018 Vlad interview, he spoke about signing a contract with Montana following his exit from Def Jam. But, in a December 2019 Instagram Live session, Durk would reveal that joining Montana was a fraudulent statement and the two’s fallout with a snippet preview of an unreleased song.

Until now, there’s never been any public tension between the two. Durk was featured on Montana’s 2020 album CB5 on tracks “Hot Boy Bling” featuring Jack Harlow and “Brothers.” Prior, Durk and Montana only collaborated on Montana’s 2016 album Casino Life 2: Brown Bag Legend-cut “5 Mo” featuring Travis Scott.

French Montana’s upcoming album will feature new singles “FWMGAB” and “I Don’t Really Care,” which he dropped a visual for last Friday. Montana and They Got Amnesia will be released on Epic Records.

Lil Durk is featured on new music from Big Sean and Slimelife Shawty released last Friday.