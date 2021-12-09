Popular Compton recording artist Slim 400, a known friend and protege of Def Jam recording artist YG, was shot and killed late Wednesday evening, December 9, in Los Angeles, California, according to numerous reports and reactions from fans and the public figures via social media.

MORE: [WATCH] YG Release New Song and Video “Sign Language”

At press time, details surrounding the fatal shooting are unknown. Los Angeles’ Power 106 tweet 33-year-old Vincent Cohran, known as Slim 400, was reportedly shot and killed at 11 p.m. PT in the Los Angeles area. In 2019, Slim 400 sustained life-threatening injuries following a drive-by shooting where he was shot 10 times and rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Advertisement

MORE: YG Teams with City of Hawthorne to Expand TeleHealth Van Program

Before untimely death, Slim 400 released his newest music video “Caviar Gold” on Tuesday (Dec. 7) off his latest album Ice Wata Army. Out now on all DSPs, Ice Wata Army, Slim 400 second album release of 2021, includes collaborations from IceWata Rock, The Desert Baby, Keda Ru, and Budda Badazz. Dropping 11 albums in his eight-year career, Slim 400 is best-known for the YG and Sad Boy Loko-featured hit single “Bruised.”

As news broke of Slim 400’s passing, fans and media outlets alike began sending condolences to the slain star’s social media account. “I’m fucked up right now,” caption 935KDay radio personality Cece Valencia with a photo of Slim 400 and herself on Instagram. “No. I don’t wanna accept this. Not my fuckin fam. No. I have no words. I’m sick. @slim400blk has ALWAYS been there for me and @guapcityproductions – Slim is my bro! What the fuck do I say tomorrow to LA when I have no words 😞 This man was genuine and embraced me since DAY FUCKIN 1! Since day 1! And now he’s gone. Wtf LA?! Wtf Damn fam…I’m really gonna fuckin miss you.”

Passion of Weiss tweet: “RIP Slim 400. A Compton gangsta rap prototype, an ambassador for a tradition, lineage, and history — who made a whole lot of hard-as-hell rap songs full of sober gravity and blunt force.”

YG has yet to comment on the Slim 400’s death. “I just talked to him to the other day: Game’s manager Wack 100 recalled a recent conversation with Slim 400 after reporting his murder on Clubhouse.

On Sunday, Slim 400 shared his last tweet, “What we can’t do is start again. SO MAKE THE BEST NOW.”

what we can’t do is start again. SO MAKE THE BEST NOW 💫 — slim400blk (@officialslim400) December 6, 2021

Cohran is survived by a daughter, Parris.

At press time, Slim 400 murderer(s) is still at large. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect(s), please contact the Los Angeles Police Department at (323) 846-6547.

We at The Source would like to extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences to the friends, family, and fans of Slim 400.