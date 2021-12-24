According to a report from Magnolia State Live, a Mississippi rapper has been convicted of second-degree murder and illegal possession of a weapon by a felon after he shot and killed a man while performing in Louisiana.

23-year-old Jordan Johnson aka Yungen Gunnin was convicted of the murder of 23-year-old Da’John Mitchell in the Catahoula Parish, Louisiana in 2018. According to the report, Johnson was performing at the Suga Shak when Mitchell allegedly bumped into a member of his entourage. Johnson reportedly drew a .380 and shot Mitchell in the back then four more times after the initial shot.

“It was a senseless crime,” said District Attorney Brad Burget. “Either because Mr. Mitchell bumped Johnson or because of Mr. Johnson’s vanity he decided to shoot. There is no justification to take someone’s life over purported or perceived insults.”

With capital punishment being legal in Louisiana, Johnson could face the death penalty for the second-degree murder charge. TheSource.com will update this story as details develop.