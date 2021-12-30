According to a social media post from Say Cheese TV, Hip Hop website KollegeKidd co-founder Raysean Autry has passed away after a hard fought battle with COVID-19. His brother Richard, who co-founded the site with Autry, is now in the hospital fighting the same battle against the deadly virus..

There is very little information available about the exact cause of Ray’s death or the current condition of his brother Richard, but TheSource.com will update the story on Autry’s untimely death as details develop.