According to several confirmed reports, the U.S. Marshals have named a suspect in the November 17, 2020 murder of Memphis rap favorite Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. and have offered up a $15,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the suspect.

It has been confirmed that 23-year-old Justin Johnson is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Most Wanted List for the murder of Young Dolph at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in Memphis. The U.S Marshals are offering a $15,000 reward for anyone who has information about his whereabouts.

Johnson, a rapper who is known locally as “Straight Dropp”, is described as a 5-foot-8-inches African American male who weighs 190 pounds with the name “Jaiya” tattooed on his right arm.

Authorities released surveillance images of two shooters shortly after Dolph’s murder, both donning masks and hoodies. One of the gunmen held an AK-47 while the other one gripped a pistol and both of them escaped from the murder scene in a white Mercedes Benz. Authorities have yet to identify the second shooter.

Also, Johnson has seen a substantial growth in his IG followers and activity, even though there have only been two posts on his account since Dolph’s killing. People who have commented on the posts insinuate that the cars, money and clothes were part of the payoff money he received for taking Dolph’s life.

Ironically enough, while news just broke about Johnson being a suspect in the murder, the streets had already pegged him as a shooter because comments on Johnson’s IG post from last week have people calling him out for Dolph’s murder.