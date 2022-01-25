in a recently released documentary series detailing the daily operation at the world-famous Playboy Mansion, it is being alleged that the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner taped many sex acts without the participants’ consent, and even one claim that Mr. Hefner engaged in a sexual act with a dog.

In the A&E-powered docu-series Secrets Of Playboy, former Playmate of the Month Sondra Theodore said of Hef’s non-consensual taping, “He had tapes on everybody. The first time I looked up at the two screens he had for the TV in the bedroom and I realized it was me, I’m like, ‘Whoa, what are you doing?’ And when we started bringing other people into the bedroom, some girls had the same reaction.”

Stefan Tetenbaum, who worked closely with Hefner, co-signed Theodore’s allegations, adding, “Hefner taped everything in his bedroom and many men and stars and athletes came into the bedroom and had sex with these girls. Most of the time, Hefner never participated. He just watched. He was a voyeur. He would stage them. He thought of himself as a film director. He didn’t wanna be on the tapes.”

Theodore, who was also one of Hefner’s girlfriends, also accused the Playboy king of bestiality. She spoke of one particular instance with her dog, saying, “I walked in on him with my dog and I said, ‘What are you doing?’ I was shocked,” she said. “He made it seem like it was just a one-time thing, and that he was just goofing off. But I never left him alone with my dog again.”

Secrets Of Playboy debuts this week on A&E.