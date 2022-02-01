It looks as though Lontrell Williams Jr, professionally known as Pooh Shiesty will remain behind bars until his trial date beginning in April. The 22-year-old rapper was arrested last year for two separate shootings, where he was facing a life sentence.

The rapper’s life sentence was reduced to an eight-year maximum following his decision to enter a guilty plea. Williams and his attorneys feel that the rapper should be out on bond until the date set for his sentencing, April 4th.



According to court documents, Shiesty has a “right to pretrial release under reasonable conditions is a fundamental right under both the Florida and federal Constitutions.”

The “Back in Blood” rapper’s motion with his attorney’s expressed that the 22-year-old does not pose a threat to the community as a music artist, and noted his good behavior and ability to comply since his arrest.

The motion was denied by the Florida judge, forcing Shiesty to remain behind bars until his sentencing in April. While this makes another one of Shiesty’s attempts to get out on bond a fail, the rapper still remains hopeful that he will come home. In a post on Instagram in December, written to his fans and loved ones, the rapper states that he won’t let this situation affect his mind.

“Ima Be Back In A Minute Won’t Be To Long Til I’m Free I LOVE ALL MY FANS AND THE ONES WHO STILL SUPPORTING ME …. I Still Remain Untouched And Unfuckwitable, Still Talkin My Shi*t Like I’m 8feet 3, Still Poppin King Sh*t, Still Having My Way Like King Eatin Like A King And Thinking Like A Winner, Ain’t Sh*t Changed But How My Clothes Get Washed And How The Doors Gettin Locked,” he penned.

“They Think It’s Ova Wit For Me That’s Okay, That’s Cool Tho This Just A Brief Message Afta These Few Words Im Back Silent, Im Going Ghost You Gone Feel Me If You Need To Hear Me So Keep Det Same Energy I Still Hear Everything… My Sh*t Public Records Look Me Up NO 5K1s NO RULE 35s RATS DONT RUN IN MY BLOOD WE BULLIES!!…. Lotta Mf’s happy cause I’m put up right now, but Dets what you call p*ssies, I been knew all that love was fake that’s why I won’t let up at all I still got 1 foot on you niggas neck, y’all able to breathe a lil bit now cause I’m away right now,” he continued.

“It’s gone take more than tomatoes too catch up wit me, ya hear me!!! I RAN UP 10ms in 2 years off telling my life story and I got mo power den money but that’s some you can’t buy I’m the youngest in charge I done been threw mo sh*t den a 99 year old… Just taking ts 1 day at a time , I take ova shit everywhere i go, NIGGA IM LOCKED UP BUT MY MIND STILL FREE, YA CANT LOCK THAT UP, I BEEN THROUGH WORSE SITUATIONS, BUT IM AT MY BEST RIGHT NOW, it don’t get no bigger den dis IM DA BIGGEST BLRRRD,” followed with the hashtag Free Shiesty.



Prosecutors in Shiesty’s case have dropped three charges following Shiesty’s guilty plea. Best of wishes to Pooh Shiesty and his family at this time.