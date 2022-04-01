On this day in Hip-Hop history, New York duo EPMD released their second studio LP, Unfinished Business. Certified gold by the RIAA, this album was the critically acclaimed follow-up to the group’s debut Strictly Business.

Claiming the #1 spot on the Top R&B/Hip Hop charts, this project has proven its timelessness. EPMD’s style sets them and this album apart from what was currently popular in New York at the time. In ’89, New York Hip Hop was heavily saturated with conscious boom-bap, and the braggadocio lyricism of Erick Sermon and PMD brought something fresh to the rap game. EPMD’s rap style helped pave the way for the flashy New York rappers of the next generation, such as Jay-Z, The Diplomats, and A$AP Mob.

The single from this project, So What Cha Sayin’, peaked at #23 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop singles chart and #5 on the Top Rap chart.

Advertisement