The New York City Streetwear brand Supreme has released a brand new collection of T-Shirts for the spring 2022 season that pays tribute to Lil Kim’s 1996 debut album, “Hard Core”. The T-shirts will be comprised of artwork, photos, and text prints of the album’s famous visual of the legendary rapper’s notoriously squat pose one of the most iconic posters in hip-hop.

The Back of the shirt features the lyrics from Lil Kim’s verse on Mobb Deeps’ “Quiet Storm,” Where she quoted MC Lytes “Hot damn, ho here we go again .” Lil Kim went to her Instagram page to make the announcement saying “I’m so happy to announce my collaboration with Supreme New York Including some of my classic and iconic masterpieces. The other T-shirts in the line include the “Still Talking $#@*” Platinum Recordings tee, a blood splatter logo, the Top Shotta graphic, and the flipped Gaspard Mermillod quote shirt that now reads, “Supreme is a person who can take the place of all others. But whose place no one else can take.” Artwork from British illustrator Ralph Steadman — known for his collaborations with Hunter S. Thompson — can be found in the form of a skull graphic.

Supreme was founded in 1994 by businessman and fashion designer James Jebia on Lafayette Street in Manhattan. The brand, dedicated initially to skateboarders and skate culture, was later adopted by Hip-Hop artists like the Wu-Tang Clan, Dipset, Nas, Tyler, the Creator, and more.

Supreme’s Spring 2022 Tees will be globally released on the brand’s official website today, Thursday, April 14 at 11 am.