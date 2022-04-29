Apparently, Lil Uzi Vert wanted all the smoke with ASAP Bari, as a viral video shows the Philly rapper pulling up on the ASAP Mob member at NYC swank hotspot Lucien.

The video shows Bari and a crew of people standing up in the restaurant, while Bari is yelling at someone, who is presumably Uzi Vert.

“What is you doin’?!” yells Bari, while the person off-camera is then heard telling Bari, “Shut up, b*tch.”

Uzi Vert needs to tread lightly as he is already on probation for assaulting ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd and SAINt JHn and pulling a gun on them in Los Angeles. Uzi was ordered to participate in a program for mental health and substance abuse issues and has also been placed on a ten-year criminal protective order.