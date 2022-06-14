T-Pain Tears Up As He Is Given His Own Day in Wisconsin

T-Pain held his first “Wiscansin Fest” in Milwaukee, Wisconsin over the weekend. The festival is a nod to one of his more creative and memorable lines where he rhymed “Aspen” and “mansion” with the state of Wisconsin, instead, saying “Wiscansin.” 15 years after the hit song, the line remains memorable to this day and the artist was officially recognized by the state of Wisconsin while on stage at the festival.

During his set, state representative Kalan Haywood surprised the “rapper ternt sanga” on stage with a proclamation regarding June 11 as “T-Pain Day” in the state of Wisconsin. T-Pain even got a plaque and teared up and fell to his knees while he received it.

June 11th is now “T-Pain Day” in Milwaukee, Wisconsin! pic.twitter.com/ZFSvHQJkWC — Xtraa Mediaa (@xtraamediaa) June 14, 2022

The official Wiscansin Fest Instagram page shared a post of the special event, with a caption that read:

“The Mayor of Milwaukee, @cavalierformilwaukee has proclaimed June 11th as ‘T-Pain Day’ to be celebrated annually throughout the state,” read the caption. “State rep @kalanhaywoodwi surprised @tpain on stage at #WiscansinFest to present him with a proclamation from the state office.”

“The proclamation recognizes ‘Wiscansin Fest’ as an annual event acknowledged by the state of Wisconsin. Thank you @cityofmilwaukee and the entire state of Wisconsin for this incredible honor.”

Aside from T-Pain receiving his own day during the festival, concertgoers enjoyed performances from Lil Jon, Bleu, Erica Banks, Kid Ink, Hannibal Burress and others.