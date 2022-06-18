Former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett recently interviewed her ex-boyfriend, rapper Slim Thug for her new YouTube series. The new series that debuted “Leave It to LeToya” kicked off the show with ‘Having A Conversation With My Ex’.

The singer proposes the question to viewers, ‘Have you ever wanted to ask your ex questions you wanted to ask during the relationship?’ Well I haven’t Letoya but to each his own. They recapped their on-and-off 10 year relationship and to be honest the chemistry seems undeniable. They revealed they were engaged and inseparable but remained friends.

Do you think these two could revisit their relationship?

Watch the video below.