Cardi B keeps it all the way real with her fans in Norway and rips off her wig mid-show and performs with just the wig cap. The WAP rapper wowed the crowd on Thursday night while headlining the first day of Norway’s star-studded Stavern Festival at the Larvik Golf Arena. For her sizzling set, the 29-year-old rapper showcased her ample assets in a sheer black catsuit decked out in black sequin fringe and put on a high-energy performance, a risque stripper dance, and topped it off with a wig toss. Although this is not the first time Cardi B has pulled off her wig during a performance with just her wig she did the same thing in 2019 in London but then made the mistake of throwing out in the crowd, the “I Like It’ singer never recovered her valuable hairpiece — which was created by then, hair stylist, Toko Styles and cost her thousands of dollars, according to her hairstylist — and perhaps regretted her actions, who also reposted a video on her Instagram the following day with the caption, “I GOT CARRIED AWAY …….I want my wig back:/ Dm me.”

Cardi B pulling her wig off last night on stage is iconic pic.twitter.com/dbZzst9pMV — immodium for å spise smash (@Errrlend) July 8, 2022

It is not clear why she takes off her wigs, perhaps she gets overheated and is uncomfortable, or maybe she is just giving fans the full Cardi B experience. Whatever the reason concert-goers eat it up.

She can never keep a wig 🤣 @iamcardib send me one too https://t.co/TmTkegUP3A — Porkeisha Vanzant Choppa (@lilporkchophoe) July 8, 2022

The discussion on Twitter rangers from her Followers wanting to go to her concerts for the possibility of catching the wig and fans showing love and feeling sorry for her stylist because she always rips ti off.

Advertisement

CARDI B WAS SO AMAZING TONIGHT. TOUCHED HER TWICE. SHE SPILLED WATER ON ME. MY FRIEND CAUGHT HER WIG. @iamcardib #cardib — A (@bartieranthony) July 4, 2022

Can @iamcardib come perform in Ohio so I can see her throw her wig in the crowd live😩 — Taylor Rae (@royaltaylorrae) July 8, 2022