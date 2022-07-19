Lloyd Banks recently addressed his relationship with 50 Cent in an interview with GQ.

The status of their relationship seemed uncertain after the G-Unit founder referred to Bank’s lack of evolution and called him “lazy” in his 2020 book, Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter. Given 50’s history, anything he has said publicly about someone, there is a good chance he has told them in private as well.

Despite 50’s accountability comment about Lloyd Banks, the two are “brothers.”

Advertisement

“It’s the same. We’re brothers,” Banks told GQ when asked about his relationship with 50 Cent. “We came into this together—we’re never all going to be doing the same thing at the same time at this point in our careers. You know what I mean? The last conversation I had with 50 was basically him telling me to get whatever I left out there. Because some hiatuses were planned and some weren’t.”

Banks also expressed his gratitude towards 50 Cent and G-Unit’s heyday.

We did something special that will never be done again,” said the “Power Steering” rapper. “Honestly, there are more positive moments than anything else.

Banks added that he can’t “cry about spilled milk.” As a result, he must take the initiative to make things happen. It is evident that Banks lives by these words with the release of his latest project.

The Course of The Inevitable 2 is a sequel to his previous 2021 release. The album features Jadakiss, Dave East Benny The Butcher, Conway the Machine and more.