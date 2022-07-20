After Roe v Wade was overturned last month, there has been a lot of speculation about the future of reproductive rights and the rights of unborn children. The GOP recently introduced a bill that would make fathers pay child support for unborn children.

50 Cent is apparently not a fan of the proposed bill and took to Instagram in typical 50 fashion and shared a few words about it.

“Ok f*ck this I quit,” 50 wrote in his Instagram caption while sharing a screenshot of an article from the Daily Mail.

Advertisement

50 is no stranger to child support so the idea of having to pay backpay for a child who wasn’t even born yet is surely not something he would support. When Fif filed for bankruptcy in 2016, he claimed that he was in good standing with his child support payments, while the mother of his son, Shaniqua Tompkins, requested an increase in payments to the $6,700 he was paying for their son, Marquise, who was 19 at the time.

The GOP proposed bill would let mothers seek child support payments as early as contraception and even retroactive payments if paternity is not established by the time of the child’s birth. The bill has been supported by Republicans in the Senate such as Marco Rubio, Rick Scott, Marsha Blackburn, Cindy Hyde-Smith, Roger Wicker, James Lankford, Jim Inhofe, and Steve Daines.