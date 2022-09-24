The Boston Celtics say they knew of allegations against Head Coach Ime Udoka in the summer. Udoka was suspended by the team for the entire upcoming season after confirming he had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a woman on the Celtics’ staff, which is a violation of organizational guidelines.

READ MORE: Nia Long Speaks On Fiancée Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

The team said once it heard about the allegations, it immediately hired an independent law firm to investigate the claims. After going over the firm’s findings, Celtic executives decided to suspend Udoka for the season.

Advertisement

Udoka released a statement and said he’s sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” Udoka said. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

NEW: Statement from Celtics coach Ime Udoka pic.twitter.com/MFutFx7c3l — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 23, 2022

Continue the conversation on social media.