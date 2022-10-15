Sean “Diddy” Combs dropped a bundle and the new official QUEENS REMIX remix and video of “Gotta Move On” featuring Ashanti, Yung Miami and Bryson Tiller. Known for inventing the remix, Diddy delivers a powerful New York beat that reflects the energy of the city with his latest evolution of the song produced by Ron Browz.

Diddy opens the track singing a Phil Collins sample of “In the Air Tonight,” Yung Miami brings a fire standout verse, and Ashanti provides the spice with powerhouse vocals with lyrics reflecting a past relationship. The bundle will also include THE KINGS REMIX featuring Fabolous and Torey Lanez, a DJ remix by Cool and Dre, and the original smash-hit single “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller.

For the video, Diddy returns to his hometown of New York City cruising the streets with Yung Miami and Ashanti while delivering a high energy dance. The video is Directed by Kid Art, Creative Director is Diddy’s longtime collaborator Laurianne Gibson Cameos include King Combs and Justin Combs, Will Traxx, the song’s producer Ron Browz.

“I think it was just perfect timing. There was a lot of stuff going on with me and a lot of controversy happening. Some people don’t know how to move on. So I felt like this was an opportunity to tell people to move on,” added Ashanti.

“Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller was released in June and is the first single from Diddy’s highly-anticipated new album under his LOVE RECORDS imprint, in partnership with Motown Records. The song paves the way for more music to come, with his new album due top of 2023.