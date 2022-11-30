Deshaun Watson is set to return to the field this coming Sunday against the Houston Texans following an 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct. Watson has settled with more than two dozen accusers, and in a new report from ESPN, about 10 of the women who accused him of sexual assault and harassment during the massages are set to attend his first game back from his suspension.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represented Watson’s accusers, told ESPN that about 10 of his clients intend to go to the game to make a statement. “Some of my clients asked to go. They thought it important to make clear that they are still here and that they matter,” Buzbee said.

Buzbee explained that he some of the women are attending the game “to kind of make the statement, ‘Hey, we’re still here. We matter. Our voice was heard, and this is not something that’s over. [Sexual harassment and assault] happen every day in the United States,'” Buzbee also said Tuesday.

