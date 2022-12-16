

Singer Jovanie announced the release of his new song “Running,” which is featured on the NBA® 2K23 Season 3 soundtrack and is available to stream via Creative Commission.

On the track, produced by G40, Misha, and A$E, Jovanie details the struggles of being an artist and navigating life’s trials and tribulations to reach his goals. It’s a sentiment the Brooklyn native knows all too well as he continues to work hard on his musical aspirations.

Jovanie has been on a hot streak with music releases. In September, he unveiled his song “Step Back Lookin’ Like Luka” for the Jordan Brand shoe, the Luka 1 sneaker campaign. Jovanie is gearing up to drop the full version of the track and has been working on new music with super producers Cool & Dre as well as the Winner Circle Production team of Pooh Beats and Go Grizz, to name a few.

Jovanie has been embraced by some of hip-hop’s heavyweights, receiving cosigns from hip-hop artist, author and entrepreneur Fat Joe as well as the infamous DJ Khaled. Earlier this year, Jovanie opened for Wale’s for the Under A Blue Moon Tour.

Jovanie is all about camaraderie and has collaborated with hip-hop artists such as Bun B, Method Man, Statik Selektah, Talib Kweli, Lil Yachty, Uncle Murda Big K.R.I.T and Flipp Dinero. The “Running” singer has also previously toured with the likes of Ne-Yo, Jeremih and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Fans may know Jovanie from his hit song “Happy Birthday,” a track that has become a staple on social media for users wanting to wish their loved ones a Happy Birthday. The song has amassed over 3 million videos on TikTok and was ranked the No. 12 most-used music sticker on Instagram.

Jovanie first bursted onto the music scene at age 12 with his single “Heartbreaker.” In 2015, the R&B artist signed a major label deal with Atlantic Records and released his debut album What’s The Move Pt. 2. He went on to release the song “Addicted” (currently sitting at over 2.9 million streams on Spotify) and has been featured in various premier outlets.

After the stream, continue to follow Jovanie’s journey on social media.