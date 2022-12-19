Over the weekend, YSL front man Gunna was schedule to host his 5th Annual Gunna’s Great Giveaway at Walmart sponsored by Goodr, who released a statement about the reason behind the cancellation. This giveaway was scheduled to happen just days after Gunna’s release from the Fulton County Jail after taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case alongside Young Thug and a host of other YSL members and affiliates.

Goodr released a statement about the event’s cancellation, saying, “Goodr was saddened to learn of Walmart’s decision to cancel the 5th Annual Gunna’s Great Giveaway event today. Gunna and the entire Goodr team were looking forward to brightening the holidays of the 1,000 families that registered. We are aware of how much the promised gifts meant to those families and we are collectively working to find an alternate solution. Registered families will be updated about the event’s status. Goodr apologizes for any inconvenience this unexpected turn of events has caused.”

The City of South Fulton Police Department announced the cancellation of the gift card giveaway at the South Fulton Walmart and said that any questions would need to be directed at the retailer.

Advertisement

This event comes just days after Gunna’s release from jail. The rapper accepted a plea deal concerning the RICO indictment brought against another Atlanta Rapper Young Thug and 28 other defendants.