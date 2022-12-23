2022 was an exciting year of experimentation, trends, and collaborations for fashion. Elements from music, dance, sports, and film and television pervaded the culture, redefining what fashion means to us as individuals. At times these changes happened in the blink of an eye reminding us that fashion imitates life.

Designer of the year

Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino, won the designer of the year award at the 2022 Fashion Awards. With Y2K becoming a core pillar of style in many wardrobes and the anticipation of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, Valentino hit the nail on the head. Following a June post of Margot Robbie in an all-pink ensemble, searches for all things pink skyrocketed 416%. Valentino’s FW23 runway collection showed off a now signature shade of pink and left fashion enthusiasts in shambles. Worn by the hottest celebrities worldwide, the collection has generated more than 76.9M views on TikTok.

Brand of the year

From its viral ballet flats and micro mini skirts to Nicole Kidman on the cover of Vanity Fair, Miu Miu has had quite the year. In November, Lyst named Miu Miu as Brand of the Year. The aesthetic of the luxury label played perfectly in part with the balletcore and ‘indie-sleaze’ trends that have been dominating 2022. The upcoming men’s collection and SS23 collection stacked up an impressive 23 million views on TikTok and searches for the label increased by 34%.

Brand of the youth

The youth dominated the streetwear market where comfort intersects with self expression. This year, the brand partnered with a variety of brands including, but not limited to Stüssy, Supreme, Hello Kitty, Off-White, and Louis Vuitton. Youth all across America are styling their dunks in various color ways and new drops are selling out faster than ever.

Favorite collab of the year

As one of the most hyped collaborations of the year, Adidas x Gucci embodies the joining of luxury and sportswear in a whole new sense. Tracksuits, vibrant colors, headbands, and crew socks represent a fraction of the pieces the collection has to offer. This collaboration touched our hearts by exuding a nostalgic feeling with modern touches of design- a metamorphosis for luxury sportswear.

Shoe of the year

Sneaker style is highly debated amongst sneakerheads and shoe lovers alike. The Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 is a safe bet for a favorite shoe for 2022. Originally designed by Nike in 1982, the “Air Force 1” by Louis Vuitton is the first time the shoe is crafted outside of a Nike factory. This shoe is just one of 47 designed by Virgil Abloh. Each shoe features his signature quotation marks and the Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s represent the last sneaker designs of Abloh’s storied career.

Dresser of the year

Lyst also named Bella Hadid as the most powerful dresser of 2022 where on average, her outfits sparked a 1,900% increase in searches for similar pieces. The supermodel walked in over 35 shows just this year and drove the trends that epitomize fashion for 2022. As the leader of the Y2K aesthetic Lyst reports that searches for items such as corsets (+70%), cargo pants (+56%), and ultra mini platform UGG boots ( +152%) all went wild once spotted on her. Not to mention, Ms. Hadid was the star of one of this year’s most viral moments during Coperni’s SS23 presentation when a dress was spray painted on to her bare body.

Best fashion show of the year

Balenciaga’s fashion show which was Demna ’s second Haute Couture show and the maison’s 51st, hosted models and stars like Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman, Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, and Christine Quinn. This alone attracted the attention of fashion lovers, but when coupled with a dystopian universe theme, watchers all over the world fell in love. Couture denim, plexiglass face shields, speaker handbag art, and upcycled vintage are all defining components of the show.

Brand to Watch

Luar, founded in 2017 by Raul Lopez, sheds light on the underrepresented, historically oppressed Latinx population in Brooklyn. Raul also co-founded cult-favorite New York label Hood By Air and won the 2022 CFDA American Accessory Designer of the Year award. The NY based brand is known for its signature Ana bag and fans are highly anticipating what is next for the brand. This is one to watch.