Fat Joe Says Tems’ ‘Free Mind’ is His Song of The Year

Fat Joe was extremely adamant about his musical taste on his recent Instagram post. As Joe prepared to go Live on IG, he played Tems’ 2020 song “Free Mind” in the background.

“I played this because to me, this is the song of the year,” said Fat Joe. ““Song of the year to me. I don’t know about you.”

Although the song was release a few years back, it became a TikTok sensation and received heavy radio play in 2022. In addition, Tems’ hit collaborations of the past few years helped to amplify the track’s notoriety.

She was featured on Future and Drake’s “WAIT FOR U,” Wizkid’s for “Essence” and Drake’s “Fountains.” She also wrote Rihanna’s single, “Lift Me Up,” for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack as well as a cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry.” “WAIT FOR U” topped the Hot 100 charts, “Essence” peaked at No. 9.

Following Tems’ breakout into mainstream success over the past few year, we can all agree with Fat Joe and anticipate more in the new year.