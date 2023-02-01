egendary 7X GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning artist/producer Dr. Dre celebrates the 30th anniversary of his magnum opus, The Chronic by announcing the album will be re-released by its original distributor, Interscope Records which worked The Chronic in 1992 via its relationship with Death Row Records. The Chronic, which is not currently available on streaming services, will again be available to fans on all major DSPs today, February 1, 2023. The re-release of the acclaimed work will be accompanied by a special Chronic merch collection which will be available on www.interscope.com.

“I am thrilled to bring the Chronic home to its original distribution partner, Interscope Records. Working alongside my longtime colleagues, Steve Berman and John Janick, to re-release the album and make it available to fans all over the world is a full circle moment for me,” said Dr. Dre.

Steve Berman, Vice Chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M, said: “Dr. Dre is without a doubt one of the most iconic and groundbreaking artists in the modern era. He has also used his platform to fuel some very impactful philanthropic efforts that will ensure his legacy is felt for generations to come. Dre’s solo career all started with the The Chronic, one of the most celebrated recordings of all time. To have this album at Interscope once again where we work with Dre and his amazing team at Aftermath day in and day out is incredibly gratifying for me personally and all of us at Interscope.”

First released on December 15, 1992, on Death Row Records/Interscope, The Chronic peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and has spent 97 weeks on the chart since its release. The album also spawned three top 40 hits on the Hot 100, including top ten records with “Nuthin’ But a “G” Thang” (No. 2) featuring Snoop Dogg and “F— Wit Dre Day” (No. 8). The Chronic topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart for eight weeks, while “Nuthin’ But a “G” Thang” hit No. 1 for two weeks on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. Last June, Rolling Stone placed The Chronic on its 500 Greatest Albums of All-Time List, boasting how the album “redefined the West Coast Hip Hop sound.” Pitchfork also holds the seminal album in high standing, saying The Chronic lives on as a “timeless show of strength” and “gave shape to L.A.’s present and future.” Videos from The Chronic are also available on Dr. Dre’s official YouTube channel.