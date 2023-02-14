Disneyland Resort announced that for a limited time beginning Feb. 15 at Hollywood Land in Disney California Adventure Park, guests will have the opportunity to encounter Moon Girl from the newest Disney series “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” which debuts on Feb. 10 on Disney Channel and Feb. 15 on Disney.

The series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, whom she accidentally brings into present-day New York City. The duo works together to protect Lunella’s Lower East Side neighborhood from danger.

Moon Girl arrives at Disneyland Resort as a part of Celebrate Soulfully: a combination of food, entertainment, and experiences that highlight and celebrate Black stories. Celebrate Soulfully takes place at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort during the month of February and beyond. To learn more about other Celebrate Soulfully offerings, click here.

Tune in to watch “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” on Disney Channel and Disney+ and meet Moon Girl only at Disney California Adventure Park for a limited time. For meet and greet times, check the Disneyland app.