50 Cent has really jumpstarted an acting competition between two of the actors of his most revered shows to date; BMF‘s Lil Meech and Power‘s Michael Rainey Jr. The young actors from both STARZ series took their perspective stances against each other in the heat of the moment on Instagram following a post from Power a BMF creator and executive producer 50 Cent.

50 Cent posted Rainey on his Instagram, saying, “@michaelraineyjr on some s**t, he said where you at @lilmeechbmf?” The comment immediately garnered a response from the son of reputed drug kingpin Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, who said, “I’m working on being immortal 5 @50Cent these guys still mortal… let’s go to lunch later I’ll give u some free game @michaelraineyjr.”

Rainey replied, “how you working on being immortal but ya show dead? 😂😴 March 17 we gon show you how it’s done ok take notes.”

