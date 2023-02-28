Who remembers waiting for that Thelma & Louise album from rappers Lil Kim and Foxy Brown back in 1996?

While the album was one of the most anticipated albums of that year, it would never see the light of day after the two Brooklyn femcees dissolved their personal and work relationships. Before any beef ruined the project, Kim and Foxy were just two beautiful chicks from the hood repping their crews and grabbing the baton from Queen Latifah, Mc Lyte, and more.

The two decided to cause a frenzy and appeared together on The Source Magazine’s iconic cover, which appeared in the February 1997 issue. It was a groundbreaking moment in hip-hop culture featuring the two girls in colorful wigs, seductive outfits, and heavy makeup.

At the time, female rappers achieving commercial success was still a relatively new phenomenon in the industry. There was a lot of criticism about their place in hip-hop culture. Many critics argued that female rappers were cashing in on a trend and didn’t have the same level of lyrical skill or street credibility as their male counterparts.

The Lil’ Kim and Foxy Brown cover was a direct response to those criticisms, as well as a celebration of the power and influence of female rappers. By appearing together on the cover, Lil’ Kim and Foxy Brown was saying they were not to be underestimated or dismissed. They were talented, confident, and proud to embrace their sexuality.

The Source also proved they were committed to giving female rappers a platform and a voice in the industry.

The Lil’ Kim and Foxy Brown cover was a decisive moment in hip-hop a culture that helped to break down barriers and pave the way for more diverse representation in the industry. It remains an iconic image that continues to inspire and empower female rappers and hip-hop fans around the world.