Jim Jones and superproducer Hit Maka recently ushered out a new LP Back In My Prime, which ironically boasts no features from his Diplomats crew, but Jim openly spoke on his strained friendship with Cam’Ron on one of the songs on the mew album entitled “Status Update”.

Even though The Dipset appeared alongside Drake during his two-day shows at The Apollo Theater, Jones says that he and Cam haven’t been on the same page. Jones said, “And it’s hard for me & Cam to see eye-to-eye/ I love him, I still love him but when I see him, it’s like hi & bye,” before adding, “It’s kinda crazy, I thought it was ride or die.”