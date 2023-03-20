Grammy Award-winning, multi-faceted artist and entrepreneur T-Pain has released his highly anticipated, long-awaited covers album On Top Of The Covers, out now via Nappy Boy Entertainment. PRESS HERE to listen.

The album features an eclectic and unexpected mix of reimagined hits that all mean something special to T-Pain, done in his own style and showcasing his stunningly soulful and smooth natural, non-AutoTuned voice which shocked audiences when T-Pain won the first season of FOX’s The Masked Singer after previously delivering what was then the most-watched NPR Tiny Desk session of all time.

On Top Of The Covers features creative covers of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Dr. Hook’s “Sharing The Night Together,” Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey,” Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” ft. NandoSTL (a Nappy Boy Entertainment artist), and Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs,” plus an interlude “Skrangs” (in K Major Sus).

“Each one of these songs means something to me and helped me fall in love with music at different points in my life. I’m releasing this covers album from the view of what I hear when I listen to each song. I can’t wait to share with the world what I’ve been working on the past several years,” says T-Pain.