50 Cent just admitted that his decision to hang upside down at last year’s Super Bowl was “a mistake”.

The rapper made a surprise appearance at the infamous Halftime Show, where he joined Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige on stage for an epic performance.

The rapper surprised fans when he appeared performing ‘In Da Club’ while suspended upside down from the ceiling. 50 Cent’s performance caused social media a number of memes mocking his weight, with the performer himself sharing his favourites.

Many on social media made references to the rapper’s weight, which he then referenced in a winking tweet, in which he shared a link to buy the tank top he wore on stage.

After the tweet went viral, he screenshotted their article and wrote: “I call this teasing me, They’re just teasing me because they know i can drop the weight. that’s why i laugh with them. Fat shaming only applies when your ashamed of your fat. LOL.”

Advertisement

The rapper has now said he wish he hadn’t hung upside down

He told USA Today: “I think that was a mistake for the Super Bowl. Everybody else walked in regular, the songs still went over and they got the trophy, too. They all won an Emmy. They got the same thing I got and I had to put myself upside down.”

50 Cent recently announced a 2023 UK, European and US tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his 2003 debut album, ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

‘The Final Lap Tour’ with Busta Rhymes will start at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 21, touring throughout North America with stops in New York, Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and many more, before closing out at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Detroit, Michigan on September 17.