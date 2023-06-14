YNW Melly’s double murder trail on livestream has been getting a lot of attention and not just for the factors of the case. Melly’s attorney has now went viral ironically while attempting to speak covertly to her client.

On day one of the trial, the lawyer used a notebook to shield her conversation with Melly from unwanted observers, but the outside notebook read, “Evil Plans and Stuff”.Social media roasted the attorney for choosing that notebook to bring to a double murder trial.

RAPPER YNW MELLY’S DEFENSE ATTORNEY HAS A NOTEBOOK, EVIL PLANS AND STUFF. I SHIT YOU NOT pic.twitter.com/ah3YxufcXD — Jay (@theshamingofjay) June 12, 2023

YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, allegedly shot and killed his YNW crew members YNW Juvy (Chris Thomas, 20) and YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams, 21). back in 2018. He is also accused of staging the double murder as a drive-by shooting when interrogated by authorities.

Advertisement