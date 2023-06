Grammy Award-winning singer, actress, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Monica is announcing MoTalk Radio, a limited radio series airing exclusively on Apple Music’s global live-streaming radio station Apple Music Hits.

On MoTalk Radio, Monica will focus on R&B of the ’90s and ’00s with mixes curated by DJ Baby Yu. She will bring this music to life with her commentary and insight, and will include candid interview segments with various personalities, touching on music and trending cultural topics.

The debut episode will air Saturday, June 24 at 3pm PT featuring special guest NBA Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal.

Advertisement

About the show, Monica says, “MoTalk is an outlet for artists, entertainers, musicians, politicians, athletes, and others to share their story, their way! Being interviewed over the years has given me insight that allows me to tell the story respectfully, our truths are often diluted and distorted for the gain of others. MoTalk brings that to an end, and gives creatives back their stories. Discussing hard topics, creating change, and highlighting the greats is key for me.”