Kodak Black is a superstar in his own right, which means he always gets what he wants. The “Tunnel Vision” rapper was recently hanging out at a nightclub in Florida when he randomly started eating a random fan’s food.

Kodak Black embraces being a munch as he hijacks fan’s food 😂 🍽️ pic.twitter.com/XftdclPQMq — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 21, 2023

Luckily, the females whose food it was were great sports, even recording Kodak Black as he went to town on their meals. At one point, they asked Kodak if the food was good, and he rubs his stomach and does a happy dance. They then commented, “It’s yours now.”

His food looked like plantains and rice, or what was left of their once hearty meals.

Advertisement

This definitely isn’t the first time Kodak has had wild eating moments. Back in 2021, the 26-year-old rapper was seen eating a salad off a dining room table… leaving some fans disgusted.

But hey. If you’re hungry, you’re hungry.

In other news, Kodak recently got in his acting bag, making his debut in a short film called The Don. The movie was not only written and directed by Kodak, but he also stars in it, playing a frustrated crime boss who has to face his old enemies. This coincided with the release of his most recent project titled Pistolz & Pearlz.