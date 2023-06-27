San Francisco based Super7, the premier pop-culture design house and producer of lifestyle-oriented collectibles and toys, has teamed up with MF DOOM’s estate and Rhymesayers Entertainment to launch today their Operation: Doomsday themed collectible ReAction figure. One of Hip-Hop’s most beloved anti-heroes, the ever-inventive MF DOOM received widespread praise for his sharp, candid rhymes, as well as his choppy, sample-heavy production style. This 3.85″ articulated MF DOOM ReAction figure is inspired by the cover art from his celebrated 1999 debut album Operation: Doomsday and features his signature hoodie and mask, as well as a microphone accessory. Decades later, MF DOOM is still celebrated for all facets of his work and influence. In the face of tragedy, DOOM re-infiltrated the rap game on his own terms, and crafted an instant cult classic. Operation: Doomsday stands as a testament to the power of betting on yourself against all odds, making this a must-have for hip-hop collectors.

Additionally, the DOOM estate is releasing a limited run apparel line, including Operation: Doomsday inspired t-shirts and hooded sweatshirts, for adults and youth, as well as a baby onesie. Visit Gasdrawls.com for more information.