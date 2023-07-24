In. recent turn of events, incarcerated South Florida rapper YNW Melly’s double murder ended up being declared a mistrial because of the jury’s inability to unanimously find him guilty. Now, Melly’s mom has taken to social media to boast that most of the jury thought her son was innocent.

Melly’s mother, Jamie King, went on to say, “9 not guilty 3 guilty it was a mistrial. My son will be home God is still working 🙏🏾 🤞🏾.”

Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, faced two first-degree murder charges for the murders of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. There is no word on whether or not he will be released after the results of the trial.

