Upon hearing the track it’s hard to put a label on it. To define it as Hiphop or pop or dance with Latin influences is where you’re kind of left. New artist KINGDAX and south Texas legendary cumbia producer and Dj, El Dusty combine to co-produce a very unique record. Featuring the Grammy award winning guitarist Mariano Herrera (who adds a beautiful but subtle undertone) the trio collaborate on a song that tells a story. The story of young artist on the road finding his way. Dropping on El Dusty’s imprint Americano Label / Empire.