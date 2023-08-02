According to several confirmed reports, Raheem Bacon aka 350Heem, a rapper from South Florida formerly signed to Motown Records, was shot and killed outside of the club in Lakeland, Florida that hosted his mixtape party. He was 25 years old.

Publications have reported that Bacon was killed over the weekend outside of the Jade Fox Lounge, where the Lakeland native was to celebrate the release of his new mixtape Taking Chances 3, which hit steaming services on July 22. According to police reports, a 48-year-old woman was also critically injured in the shooting.

Heem’s aunt confirmed his death on a local news station, saying, “It’s a grief I’ve never felt before. You never want to bury your 25-year-old nephew.”

Motown tweeted Heem’s signing to the label back in 2021, but the imprint was not listed on the Taking Chances project’s list of distributors and Heem was not listed on Motown’s website as one of their artist at the time of his death.

Welcome to the Motown family, .@350heem!



We're so excited to be on this journey with you. pic.twitter.com/feabdAneOV — Motown Records (@motown) June 24, 2021

a 23-year-old woman named Jamilah Johnson was arrested in connection to the shooting after a firearm was recovered at the scene that had been reported stolen eight years ago. Johnson is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and is being held at Polk County Jail with no bond.

The shooter has yet to be identified and an ongoing investigation is underway into Heem’s murder.

